Medical examiner finds Tony Sparano had heart disease

AP

Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died Sunday due to heart disease, a medical examiner has concluded.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the Hennepin County medical examiner specifically has concluded that Sparano suffered from arteriosclerotic heart disease. The condition results from the clogging of the arteries by plaque in the bloodstream.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen previously reported that Sparano, 56, went to the hospital last Thursday complaining of chest pains, and that he was released on Friday following tests.

Sparano previously served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He worked as interim coach of the Raiders in 2014. Sparano had completed two seasons as the Vikings’ offensive line coach.