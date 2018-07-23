Mike Sherman: We didn’t trade for Johnny Manziel to have him sit the bench

AP

All Johnny Manziel did in Hamilton was sit. He won’t do much of that in Montreal.

The Alouettes introduced Manziel on Monday, a day after they traded with the Tiger-Cats for him. Alouettes coach Mike Sherman, who recruited Manziel to Texas A&M in 2011, wouldn’t commit to playing Manziel in Thursday’s game.

Sherman wants to see how much of the offense Manziel absorbs the next two days.

“This is quite a short week,” Sherman said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “We’ll just see how the week plays out. I don’t want to put added pressure on him and I want everybody else to get ready to play. We’ll just play it out during the course of the week.”

But Manziel will play sooner than later.

“We didn’t bring him here to sit on the bench,” Sherman said.

Montreal already has played three quarterbacks: Jeff Mathews is out with a foot injury, and Drew Willy left Saturday’s loss to Calgary with a hand injury. Matt Shiltz replaced Willy.

The Alouettes have the worst offense in the Canadian Football League.

Manziel stayed on the sideline behind Jeremiah Masoli the five games he was with the Tiger-Cats.