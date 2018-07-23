Montreal wanted Manziel for a while

AP

So how did quarterback Johnny Manziel end up being traded from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Montreal Alouettes? It was a move that was in the making before Manziel signed Hamilton.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Montreal had wanted Manziel for a while. The Alouettes had wanted dibs on Manziel, but Hamilton had declined to trade his rights. Montreal had called Hamilton multiple times about doing a deal.

The Tiger-Cats relented after seeing Jeremiah Masoli get off to a solid start. And it helps that Montreal gave up starting defensive end Jamaal Westerman, starting receiver Chris Williams, and first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. (Hamilton also included offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice in the package.)

For Manziel’s part, he didn’t push for a trade, opting instead for patience. The patience has now paid off.

Given the quality of the Montreal team, that could be a good news/bad news proposition for Manziel. Either way, #ComebackSZN has gotten a boost — and all those folks who bought No. 2 Tiger-Cats jerseys may be looking for refunds.