NFL fully reinstates Randy Gregory

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will begin training camp fully reinstated, according to a source. The NFL informed Gregory of the good news.

He now is cleared to practice and play in games.

The league conditionally reinstated Gregory last week.

He hasn’t played since the 2016 regular-season finale, missing last season while serving his suspension for violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The former second-round pick has 20 tackles and one sack in the 14 games he has played.