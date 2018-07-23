NFL: We’ll address Josh Gordon matter at appropriate time

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is on the team’s non-football illness list after announcing that he won’t be at the start of training camp to focus on “overall health and treatment.”

Given Gordon’s history of issues with drugs, more than a few people are likely wondering if the absence could be related to problems on that front that could impact his availability for the 2018 season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Gordon is “absolutely not suspended,” although the NFL is withholding any comment on Gordon’s situation at this time.

“No timetable,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We’ll address the matter at the appropriate time.”

Gordon is in Stage Three of the NFL’s substance abuse program, which means he can be tested 10 times a month and can be “required to submit to further evaluation and subsequent treatment” at the behest of the league’s medical director. Any failure to comply with those and other requirements would lead to a suspension of at least one year.