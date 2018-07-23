“No indication” Earl Thomas is coming to camp

Getty Images

While some of the guys looking for new deals are willing to show up to camp and hope, it doesn’t appear Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is joining them.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, there’s “no indication” that Thomas plans to show up when the Seahawks report to camp.

The 29-year-old Thomas is entering the final year of his contract, at a time when the Seahawks have been getting rid of old producers.

The frustration led Thomas to ask for a deal or a trade via social media, but there’s no indication the Seahawks are prepared to do either at the moment. And that could leave him staying away from camp, the way Kam Chancellor did, in a gesture that didn’t lead to a new deal either.