Posted by Mike Florio on July 23, 2018, 3:08 PM EDT
NFL Network reported in March that Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. won’t set foot on a field without a new contract. NFL Network now reports he won’t hold out for training camp. Is there any way to reconcile the two positions?

Maybe there is.

Fine, Beckham won’t be holding out. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be putting himself in harm’s way on a regular basis until he gets paid. And he shouldn’t. It’s called holding in — showing up and doing as little as possible, and maybe less.

Of course, if Beckham receives clearance to practice and to play and he refuses to do so, he’ll face potential punishment. He could try something more subtle, applying extra caution to any and all injuries that he may have or develop. Or maybe when he practices he simply won’t go all out, deliberately protecting himself from further injury.

Regardless, unless Beckham has simply decided to cry “uncle” and wait for the Giants to give him what he wants (or proceed on a year-to-year basis until he can force his way to market), Beckham presumably has a plan to get paid what he wants. If not, he’ll be risking never getting what he wants due to injury, since until he gets his new deal, Beckham is solely bearing the risk that he’ll suffer the kind of injury that keeps him from ever getting paid.

4 responses to “OBJ won’t be holding out; will he be holding in?

  1. Im telling ya the entire Dez Bryant thing has shaken him up. Now he is all of a sudden been being a good boy. This is so out of character of him. He seen how Dez was acting and now he is out of work. Teams dont give out big coin to Loud Mouths whom are a distraction to the team. This has NOTHING to do with him growing up BECAUSE HE HASNT!

  2. First the postings were claiming Beckham was going to be traded, that the Giants would definitely trade him in the spring. Nothing close to that happened. Then the postings claimed that Beckham was going to skip all offseason OTA (organized team activities, i.e., offseason team practice). Beckham showed up to OTAs. Now the postings claim that Beckham won’t participate in preseason practice. Sure. About as real as the “Beckham is getting traded very soon!” and “Beckham is skipping OTAs!” postings.

  4. Considering how many non-contact injuries there are every year, seems dumb to me to practice while holding out. If you want to hold out then have at it, but trying to do both seems a bit obtuse

  5. Again, I disagree with position. You don’t play, you don’t get paid. He’s had some good numbers in terms of yards (comes with being a #1 receiver) but his important numbers have been declining. Forgetting about last year (when he didn’t play), targets went up, catch percentage went down, yards per game went down. He is largely known for one amazing catch but I am not going pay someone who at 25 years old has declining numbers, especially coming off an injury. No way.

