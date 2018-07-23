OBJ won’t be holding out; will he be holding in?

Getty Images

NFL Network reported in March that Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. won’t set foot on a field without a new contract. NFL Network now reports he won’t hold out for training camp. Is there any way to reconcile the two positions?

Maybe there is.

Fine, Beckham won’t be holding out. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be putting himself in harm’s way on a regular basis until he gets paid. And he shouldn’t. It’s called holding in — showing up and doing as little as possible, and maybe less.

Of course, if Beckham receives clearance to practice and to play and he refuses to do so, he’ll face potential punishment. He could try something more subtle, applying extra caution to any and all injuries that he may have or develop. Or maybe when he practices he simply won’t go all out, deliberately protecting himself from further injury.

Regardless, unless Beckham has simply decided to cry “uncle” and wait for the Giants to give him what he wants (or proceed on a year-to-year basis until he can force his way to market), Beckham presumably has a plan to get paid what he wants. If not, he’ll be risking never getting what he wants due to injury, since until he gets his new deal, Beckham is solely bearing the risk that he’ll suffer the kind of injury that keeps him from ever getting paid.