Odell Beckham Jr. plans to report to Giants’ camp on time

Despite talk all offseason that he could hold out, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham is planning to report to training camp on time on Wednesday.

That’s the word from a source close to Beckham, who told Kimberly Jones of NFL Network that Beckham will be there. because “He wants to play football, he wants to win.”

Beckham had previously stated that he would be at camp, but people around Beckham have hinted he might hold out, which would be his only leverage in getting the new contract he wants.

But it’s not going to happen. Beckham is poised to show up to camp and, if he doesn’t get a new contract, play this year for a base salary of $8.459 million. If he still hasn’t signed by next offseason, the Giants would likely put the franchise tag on him, and that’s when we could see a long and acrimonious negotiation that has the potential to keep Beckham out of camp. But that’s a year away.