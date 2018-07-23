Papa John’s moves to keep John Schnatter from taking control of company

Getty Images

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter had a role in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ unsuccessful effort to essentially take over the NFL. Now, the ousted chairman of the board of Papa John’s International, Inc. may hope to take over the company he started.

Via multiple reports, the Papa John’s board of directors voted Sunday to adopt a “poison pill” provision aimed at keeping Schnatter from parlaying his 29-percent share of the company into a controlling interest. (And, yes, there are many potential jokes regarding poison pills and Papa John’s pizzas.)

In a nutshell, the “poison pill” is more officially known as a shareholder-rights plan. It’s a defensive move designed to block a hostile takeover.

Schnatter stepped down as CEO in the aftermath of his misguided attack on the NFL last November. More recently, he resigned as chairman of the board after a report surfaced that he used a racial slur during a conference call aimed at restoring his image. He quickly expressed regret for the decision, and he has since been trying to get back in. The company he founded is doing what it can to keep him out.

Along the way, the NFL ended its relationship with the pizza chain, and multiple teams also have parted ways with Papa John’s. If Schnatter should somehow end up in control of the company again, more teams could follow suit.