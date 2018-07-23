Patrick Mahomes: Talent around me makes my job easier

AP

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Sunday that he won’t “stifle” quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his first year as the team’s starter even if “there’s going to be a hiccup here or there” as he settles into the job.

For some teams, those hiccups might be a lot to take because they’d represent the difference between winning or losing games because they are relying heavily on their young quarterback to drive their offense. The Chiefs are in a slightly different position.

They have running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce back from last season with wide receiver Sammy Watkins jumping aboard during free agency, which led Mahomes to say they have “a chance to be a really, really special offense” even as he learns on the job.

“Just being on a team that’s had a lot of success, not a lot of young quarterbacks get that,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “They usually have to try to build the team through themselves and through their struggles. For me, [this is] a team that has had a ton of success and has a ton of weapons around me. It will make my job easier not having to make the huge, tremendous, great play every single time. I can make good plays, and those will [be successful] with the players we have around me.”

With four trips to the playoffs in the last five years, the Chiefs have shown an ability to win in the regular season that Mahomes will be expected to continue. However the ratio breaks down, the hope in Kansas City is that he can join with that talented corps of skill position players to get them the wins to move deep in the postseason that eluded the franchise when Alex Smith was running the show.