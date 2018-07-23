Patriots clear a roster spot by cutting David Jones

Getty Images

The Patriots opened up another roster spot ahead of the start of training camp.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team has informed safety David Jones that he is being dropped from the roster.

Jones signed with the Patriots last year as an undrafted free agent after ending his time at Richmond on the sideline with a broken forearm. Jones made 10 tackles in three preseason games, but didn’t make the 53-man roster and spent the 2017 season on the practice squad.

Jones’ departure comes a few days after the Patriots placed tackle Andrew Jenks on the reserve/retired list. There are now 88 players on the roster in New England, which gives the team space to add some players in the days before they return to the practice field.