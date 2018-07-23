Patriots sign receiver Devin Lucien

Getty Images

The Patriots have re-signed receiver Devin Lucien, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

New England drafted Lucien in the seventh round of the 2016 draft out of Arizona State. The Patriots, though, waived him out of the preseason, and he did not make a roster his rookie season.

Lucien spent the 2017 offseason with the Patriots but again was waived before the regular season.

He was on the practice squads of the Colts, Chiefs, Texans and Buccaneers last season.

The Bucs signed him to a futures contract in January but waived him May 13.