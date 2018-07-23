PFT Live is back

PFT Live

It’s been a long four weeks. During my mandatory vacation/paid suspension from PFT Live, I’ve continued to crank out written content and more than a few #PFPM podcasts. As of this morning, however, the three-hours-per-day radio tour returns.

The show is broadcast on NBC Sports Radio from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, with a re-air from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. And all three hours of the show become available in podcast form.

For this week, we’re still radio-only (I think that Tour de France thing is still going on). Next week, we’ll return to TV, with a two-hour simulcast on NBCSN.

So dial us up at NBCSportsRadio.com, on any local affiliate that has chosen to carry the show, and SiriusXM 205. The show begins at the top of the hour. Peter King will join us in the third hour of the program.