Ravens coach excited about all his young contributors

So much of the attention in Ravens camp will be on quarterback Lamar Jackson. And when you use a first-round pick on an eventual successor to your starting quarterback, rightfully so.

But Ravens coach John Harbaugh is also excited by the sheer bulk of young players he has on hand to work with, knowing they will become a huge part of the team’s core the next few years (thus, his job security is tied to them).

The Ravens have had 30 draft picks the last three offseasons, and only one of them is already missing (former Navy special teamer Keenan Reynolds).

“It has to be, because those are the guys who are gonna play,” Harbaugh said of the new era, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “[Outside linebacker Matt] Judon, he’s starting, and [Tyus] Bowser’s right there with him. So they’re taking the reps. . . .

“We’ve had 30 draft picks the last three years. That’s phenomenal. That’s a lot of draft picks. So that’s the Ravens now, that’s who we are. It’s gonna be fun to see them play.”

That large group was overseen by General Manager Ozzie Newsome, who is making way for his own successor (Eric DeCosta), as the Ravens hit reset after three straight non-playoff seasons (and four of five). And that brings with it a certain pressure for the coach.

“Guys always feel pressure in this league, from a competition standpoint, it doesn’t get any better than the National Football League,” Harbaugh said. “I think we’re going to be really good. I feel great about it. . . .

“Basically the team has been remade. So let’s let these guys play and see how they do—put them out there, coach them up, and see how they do.”

Quarterback Joe Flacco has vowed to keep the questions about Jackson at bay for a bit, but it’s clear the Ravens need all these young players to play big roles this year, or more changes and more new people will be stepping into roles there.