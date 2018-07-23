Report: Chargers prefer Antonio Gates sign before camp

Getty Images

In what should come as no surprise, the Chargers prefer to re-sign tight end Antonio Gates before training camp, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

But that means getting it done quickly. The Chargers report to training camp Friday.

General Manager Tom Telesco said as recently as last week that signing Gates remained a possibility after losing Hunter Henry for the season.

“We’ll see where things go next week,” Telesco said Thursday on AM 570 LA Sports, via ESPN. “We’ve got a couple different possibilities. We had talked about one obviously with Antonio Gates, and we’ll see where that goes.

“. . . Losing Hunter was a blow at the time — it is now — but you have to overcome it. That’s what you have to do.”

Henry tore his right ACL knee injury on the first day of organized team activities in May. Virgil Green is the only tight end on the roster with a career catch.