Report: Giants to add Connor Barwin

Getty Images

The Giants have been busy remaking their linebacker corps this offseason, and they’re not finished.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the Giants are expected to sign veteran free agent Connor Barwin.

He worked with Giants linebackers coach Bill McGovern in Philadelphia, giving him some familiarity.

Barwin recently said he didn’t plan to sign with a team unless there was a chance to win a Super Bowl, so he’s obviously a proponent of sticking with an aging quarterback and using the second pick in the draft on a running back.

The 31-year-old Barwin had five sacks last year for the Rams, after a solid run with the Eagles. The Giants are converting to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator James Bettcher, and traded for inside linebacker Alec Ogletree earlier this offseason to help with the transition.