Report: LeSean McCoy planning to show up for Bills camp

AP

LeSean McCoy isn’t looking for a new contract (I mean, he probably wouldn’t turn one down), but there was still some question about whether he’d be in camp on time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bills running back plans to report with the rest of the Bills’ veterans Wednesday.

Of course it comes with a caveat, as Rapoport adds: “Unless his status changes with the league — it hasn’t — the team is expected to treat him like any other player.”

Because of the investigation of a “targeted” home invasion and beating of McCoy’s ex-girlfriend in a house in Georgia owned by McCoy while he was working out in Florida, some wondered whether the league might put him on the commissioner’s exempt list while they investigate. Both the league and the team have said they were looking into the matter.

His ex-girlfriend has said she believes McCoy was involved in the attack in some way, which he has denied.

From a purely football standpoint (though that’s far from the most important element here), the Bills need McCoy to be ready this year. They’re breaking in a new quarterback one way or another, and lost the middle of their offensive line with the departures of Eric Wood and Richie Incognito.