Report: Malcolm Mitchell had procedure on knee Monday

Getty Images

A report on Monday indicated that the Patriots were trying to trade wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, which seemed like a tall task given the knee issues that kept him off the field all of last season and all of this offseason.

If the odds were long before, it looks like they are going to be even longer now.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports that Mitchell had a procedure on his knee on Monday that is expected to keep him off the field for the start of training camp. Daniels goes further by adding that Mitchell’s season “looks to be in jeopardy,” which may be premature but it certainly doesn’t seem his chances of building on a promising rookie season look good.

The full Patriots squad is due at camp on Wednesday. Another wide receiver, Kenny Britt, will be starting on the physically unable to perform list and the team also added Devin Lucien to the group on Monday.