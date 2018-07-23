Report: Patriots “seeking a potential trade partner” for Malcolm Mitchell

Getty Images

The Patriots will be down one wide receiver for the first four games of the 2018 season while Julian Edelman serves a suspension, but that reportedly isn’t keeping them from considering a trade involving another member of their receiver group.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is “seeking a potential trade partner” for a deal involving Malcolm Mitchell.

Mitchell, a 2016 fourth-round pick, missed all of last season with a knee injury and was limited to conditioning work this offseason before saying he was unsure if he’d be ready to go for training camp. The injury issues would likely impact the trade market for Mitchell, who caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season as a rookie and added six catches for 70 yards in a Super Bowl win over Atlanta.

Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, sixth-round pick Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron join Edelman as the other wideouts on the roster in New England.