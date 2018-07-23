Report: Patriots “seeking a potential trade partner” for Malcolm Mitchell

July 23, 2018
The Patriots will be down one wide receiver for the first four games of the 2018 season while Julian Edelman serves a suspension, but that reportedly isn’t keeping them from considering a trade involving another member of their receiver group.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is “seeking a potential trade partner” for a deal involving Malcolm Mitchell.

Mitchell, a 2016 fourth-round pick, missed all of last season with a knee injury and was limited to conditioning work this offseason before saying he was unsure if he’d be ready to go for training camp. The injury issues would likely impact the trade market for Mitchell, who caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season as a rookie and added six catches for 70 yards in a Super Bowl win over Atlanta.

Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett, sixth-round pick Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron join Edelman as the other wideouts on the roster in New England.

  2. Why would there be a trade market for a receiver, with one year experience coming off a knee injury? That being said, Mitchell is one tough kid. He may have only had 32 receptions but he went inside, downfield, took shots and held on to the ball. NE is better w/a healthy Mitchell

  3. I like the kid but even an unconditional 7th round pick seems like a bit of a long shot for a player with his injury history. He’s got potential. We have most certainly seen him play well. But mostly we see him on IR or the injury report.

  4. Hate to see him go due to his upside — he had flashes of excellence in 2016 and looked like he’d become one of Brady’s confidants. His knees are apparently made of Cheez-Its, though.

  5. I’m a huge Pats fan & like the kid a lot….. all that said, I’d be SHOCKED to see anyone give anything for a guy that may never play again or always be missing games due to ongoing knee issues……
    Great kid & wish him luck!!!!

  6. I’ll go ahead and say it now…….watch for Dezy to take a cheap deal for a chance at a ring and sign with us. I don’t think one of Britt/Dorsett will make the roster. That leaves slater, Patterson, hogan, Jules, and possibly Berrios from Miami? We still need 1 more WR. I think dez is a legit possibility. Lucien was cut multiple times by us in the last 2 years.

