Report: Shane Ray didn’t wind up having wrist surgery

At the end of the Broncos’ offseason program, word surfaced that linebacker Shane Ray needed surgery on his wrist and that he would need three months to recover from the operation.

That timeline cast doubt on his ability to be ready for the start of the regular season, especially because it was the latest wrist issue for a player who missed the first half of last season after other surgery. A new report regarding Ray’s condition is more positive, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the doctor who was scheduled to perform Ray’s surgery determined that the operation was not necessary for Ray’s wrist to heal. Ray stuck to rehab work and is now expected to be ready to return to action ahead of the three-month date originally cited, although he may still start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Whether Ray was fully healthy or not, his role on the team was going to change after the selection of Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft. An extended absence this summer and into the regular season would have likely meant a severe change to that role, but an earlier return to action should make for more of a battle for time on the edge of the Denver defense.