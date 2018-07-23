Ronald Leary expected to ease his way into camp after knee scope

Getty Images

Broncos left guard Ronald Leary avoided surgery on the back injury that sent him to injured reserve last season, but he wasn’t quite as lucky when it came to his knee.

Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports that Leary had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in the last few weeks. The good news for Leary is that it doesn’t look like the procedure will cause him to miss much work heading into the regular season.

Legwold reports that Leary is expected to be ready to work when training camp gets underway this week, although he adds that Leary will likely be eased into a full workload.

Leary joined the Broncos last year after spending his first five years in the league with the Cowboys. He made 11 starts before going down with the back injury.