Saquon Barkley’s deal is irrelevant to Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has signed an impressive rookie deal, reportedly paying him a total of $31.194 million over four years, every penny of it guaranteed. Six days earlier, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell rejected a five-year deal that included only $10 million in fully-guaranteed cash.

It’s an intriguing dichotomy, but it’s irrelevant to Bell.

The No. 2 overall pick in the draft would have received that same deal regardless of whether he plays running back, quarterback, offensive line, or any other position (including punter or kicker). The value comes from where the player was picked, not where the player lines up.

Besides, even though Barkley received a significant guaranteed payment, Bell never would have agreed to a four-year deal worth only $31 million. Again, it’s driven by the slot, which carries both that dollar value — and which makes the full amount of the deal guaranteed.

So no aspect of Barkley’s deal means anything to Bell, who’s in line for $14.5 million this year under the franchise tag, and who is scheduled to hit the open market in March, getting whatever any of the 32 teams will be willing to pay him.