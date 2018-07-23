Sparano’s embrace of the Wildcat became his signature coaching move

The 2007 Patriots went 16-0. The 2007 Dolphins went 1-15. The 2008 Dolphins, led by first-year head coach Tony Sparano, seemed to be destined to finish far closer to 1-15 than 16-0, even after quarterback Chad Pennington landed in their laps after Brett Favre forced a trade out of Green Bay, he became persuaded to accept a deal with the Jets, and the Jets unceremoniously dumped Pennington.

Of course, that’s not how it played out. The Dolphins finished 11-5, winning the AFC East. Since 2003, it’s the only time the Patriots haven’t won the division.

Yes, the Patriots lost quarterback Tom Brady in Week One to a torn ACL But the Patriots were still 11-5. And they could have been 12-4, but for a fateful early-season Sunday in Foxboro. That’s the day Sparano, in a fit of desperation, unleashed the Wildcat on Bill Belichick and company.

That was such a great example of what a human game football is,” Pennington told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “You had a bunch of guys on that team everyone gave up on, feeling rejected. Maybe the head coach had a litte of that in him too. Then we went out and played, and it was a perfect storm of synergy, imagination and work ethic.”

The Dolphins had started 0-2, and they were staring Loss No. 3 in the face, with a trip to New England on the docket.

“We couldn’t make six inches in the running game,” Pennington told King. “Tony got up in front of the staff and said, ‘Hey, bring me your ideas — whatever you got.'”

Quarterbacks coach David Lee suggested the Wildcat, a not-new football wrinkle that he’d used at Arkansas. Sparano liked it, running back Ronnie Brown (pictured) volunteered to run it, and four rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown later, the Dolphins won, 38-13.

“I played football for a while and that’s the first and only time I saw a New England Patriots team have no answers on defense,” Pennington told King.

For Sparano’s impressive work that year, he didn’t win the coach of the year award. First-year Falcons coach Mike Smith, who led the team from the dregs of the Mike Vick dogfighting scandal and the Bobby Petrino abrupt in-season exit the year before, secured the award for securing a wild-card berth with the same 11-5 record. But maybe in hindsight it should have been Sparano, given that he’s the only coach in the last 15 years to disrupt Bill Belichick’s dominance of the AFC East.

4 responses to “Sparano’s embrace of the Wildcat became his signature coaching move

  1. Just goes to show you that unqualified coaches are just that; unqualified. A gimmick is a gimmick. Even this RPO crap will fade off soon. It’s not sustainable at the NFL level.

    If NE had done that to a team, they’d be called cheaters, a new rule would be implemented immediately, and all hell would have broken loose. But, since Miami debuted the Wildcat at the NFL level to NE, everyone rejoiced.

    Absolutely comical hypocrisy by loser Pats Haters.

  2. Tony seemed like good people and his passing was unfortunate. The wildcat season was great it was a nice distraction from the financial troubles of the time.

  3. tylawspick6
    Jul 23, 2018, 9:12 AM EDT

    Jesus buddy can you take the tin foil hat off just once. It’s comments like this that make all of us Patriots fans look like idiots. Like the article stated, the Wildcat was not something new but the fact that Miami executed it so well is what was impressive to me. During this Patriots run there have only been a couple of games where the Patriots were blown out and this is probably the most memorable. This and the Monday night game in KC a few years ago. For once can’t you just give the other team credit and stop with all the conspiracy theories. Just man up and give the Dolphins credit for out coaching Belichick. The Patriots have done this to other teams time and time again so here’s no problem with acknowledging and the rare times it happens to us

  4. boyso3 says:
    July 23, 2018 at 9:28 am
    tylawspick6
    Jul 23, 2018, 9:12 AM EDT

    Jesus buddy can you take the tin foil hat off just once. It’s comments like this that make all of us Patriots fans look like idiots. Like the article stated, the Wildcat was not something new but the fact that Miami executed it so well is what was impressive to me. During this Patriots run there have only been a couple of games where the Patriots were blown out and this is probably the most memorable. This and the Monday night game in KC a few years ago. For once can’t you just give the other team credit and stop with all the conspiracy theories. Just man up and give the Dolphins credit for out coaching Belichick. The Patriots have done this to other teams time and time again so here’s no problem with acknowledging and the rare times it happens to us

    ———————-

    Where did I say it was a conspiracy that a coach debuted the Wildcat in the NFL with no one ever seeing it before? I tipped my cap then as I do now, but it’s still a gimmick. The NCAA level saw some Wildcat, amongst other things that work, but as you can see the Tebow Wildcat expired very, very quickly because it’s a gimmick. Gimmicks don’t last.

    Get some reading comprehension. There is nothing I said above that is me point to a “conspiracy”.

    If you’re referring to me saying rules would be changed if NE did that, how on god’s green earth would you dispute that aftet the last 10 years of Goodell’s antics.

    We now have new rules with regards to formations and substitutions because Johhny WHinebaugh sits on the Competition Committee like Polian used to, in order to use that position to try to help his dumb team. This is a fact. Ti’s not a mirage nor is it a “conspiracy”.

    You kids of today are so under-read in our society. It’s Pats fan kiddies like you that give us more knowledgeable fans, who grew up with Rozelle and Tagliabue, a very bad name.

    Giving in to Goodell’s antics is not a solution to help the league.

