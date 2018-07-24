Allen Robinson making progress in his return from injury while learning new offense

AP

Allen Robinson continues to make progress from the torn left anterior cruciate ligament. The receiver fully participated in the Bears’ first three practices, took Monday off and returned to work Tuesday with no ill effects, according to Gene Chamberlain of the Associated Press.

A positive sign is Robinson has concerned himself more with getting his timing down with Mitchell Trubisky and learning the offense than with his knee, which he injured in the 2017 season opener.

“It’s all about getting back acclimated, running certain routes, getting the small things in football, as far as actually football — route-running, sinking my hips, stuff like that,” Robinson said Tuesday. “As far as physically, I feel fine.”

The Bears need Robinson after finishing last in passing and tied for last in touchdown passes. Last season, Chicago couldn’t figure out how to make do without Kevin White and Cameron Meredith, who combined to play only one game last season.

After sitting out most of the offseason, Robinson is playing catch up in training camp.

“Man, it’s fun,” said Robinson, who left Jacksonville for Chicago as a free agent. “Being away from the grass for 10-plus months, it feels so good to be back out here running routes, competing, going against defenders, everything like that. It’s exciting.”