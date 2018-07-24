Arthur Blank not ready to get involved in Julio Jones talks

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank wants wide receiver Julio Jones to spend his entire career there.

But he’s not ready to get involved in the negotiations to keep his best player happy, at least not yet.

Blank told Jeff Schultz of The Athletic that he was content for the moment to leave things in the hands of General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Don Quinn, and let them handle the absence of Jones.

“I have full faith in TD and DQ to handle this in the best manner that is feasible for us,” Blank said. “We love Julio, and I have said our wishes are that he be a Falcon for life. As always, I am available to our staff as needed and at appropriate times.”

Jones is skipping training camp, because he wants a raise. The Falcons want to give him one, at least eventually. But since he has three years left on his contract, they don’t want to do it yet, as they’ve targeted other players in contract years to extend first.

But because Jones occupies such a central part of their offense, having him present and happy is important. For the time being, Blank’s willing to stand back, but it’s hard to imagine such a hands-on owner staying in the shadows if the situation drags out.