Baker Mayfield signs with Browns

The first overall pick of the 2018 draft has signed his first NFL contract.

The Browns announced on Tuesday night that quarterback Baker Mayfield has agreed to a four-year deal that includes a team option for a fifth season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth a fully guaranteed $32.68 million with a $21.85 million signing bonus.

With Mayfield signed, the Browns only need to sign fourth overall pick Denzel Ward to wrap up their draft class. The Browns are set to have all their players report to camp on Wednesday, so it may not be long before there’s an announcement about the cornerback’s deal as well.

The signing also leaves just four other picks unsigned around the league. With Mayfield’s contract done, it seems likely that deals for fellow Top 10 picks Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Roquan Smith should fall into place fairly soon. 49ers second-rounder Dante Pettis is the lone player unsigned from outside the first round.