Bashaud Breeland adding stops to his world tour

Free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland hasn’t had a team to work out with all offseason, so he’s going to go see as many as he can to try to get caught up.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Breeland has visits this week with the Colts and Browns, in addition to previously reported trips to see the Raiders and Chiefs. The Cardinals also had him scheduled for a visit earlier this offseason.

After a productive stint with Washington, he signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Panthers early in free agency, only to fail his physical because of a cut on his leg that became infected and needed months to heal.

He’s a solid cover player when well, which indicates why so many teams are interested in him now, even though no one’s going to pay him what he’d have gotten in March.