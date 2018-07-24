Belichick uses “lowlights” to keep players humble

Getty Images

The Jimmy Garoppolo profile from Joon Lee of BleacherReport.com contained plenty of interesting comments. One relates to the interesting comments that Patriots coach Bill Belichick routinely directs to his players.

“There was no BS-ing around,” Garoppolo told Lee. “I related to him in that way, as crazy as it sounds. He’s different than he is with the media. He has dry humor — he would say some stuff that was borderline mean. He would put up a lowlight clip every once in a while, and it was always your worst throws from practice. He would put it up there, and you already knew what was about to happen. Any position, there are so many people on the outside hyping you up and saying good things, that everyone needs to be brought back down.”

In early 2017, former Patriots receiver Chad Johnson explained during a visit to PFT Live that, during the first meeting of the 2011 season, Belichick mercilessly ripped quarterback Tom Brady for his performance in a January 2010 playoff loss to the Jets.

The methods have worked well for Belichick, forcing players to know their roles, do their jobs, and not let themselves ever develop an ego that could become problematic when trying to ensure that a team of football players is working well together at any given time.