Getty Images

The Bills are adding some linebacker depth before the start of training camp.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bills are signing former Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson. Robinson spent his first three seasons in Washington.

The former fourth-rounder finished last season on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.

The Bills brought him in for a free agent visit in March 2017, so their interest in having him around has been well established.