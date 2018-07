Getty Images

The Bills worked out veteran defensive lineman Jared Crick this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Crick, 28, missed last season with a back injury.

He played 79 of a possible 80 games in the five seasons before his injury. In his career, Crick has 199 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

Crick spent four seasons with Houston and the past two with Denver.