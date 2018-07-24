Bucs omit Jameis Winston from stadium murals

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
The Buccaneers have omitted the supposed face of the franchise from their marketing videos. Quarterback Jameis Winston‘s face also won’t be seen within the team’s home stadium (other than on the field).

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Winston won’t be on any of the gigantic murals positioned in the corners of Raymond James Stadium.

It’s the clearest indication yet that the Buccaneers may be on the fence about Winston, who has been suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the Personal Conduct Policy. Although the fallout from the allegation that he groped an Uber driver in Arizona more than two years ago could have been a lot worse than it was, the team seems to be maintaining some distance from its starting quarterback.

Winston is signed through 2019, with a fifth-year salary of $20.9 million that is guaranteed for injury, for now. Once Winston hires a new agent, the Bucs may decide to try to persuade Winston to sign a revised deal that gives the team greater protection against ending up on the hook for the full amount of the Year Five compensation. Some have argued that he should be cut.

16 responses to “Bucs omit Jameis Winston from stadium murals

  2. magnumpimustache says:
    July 24, 2018 at 3:25 pm
    When/If he comes back he will end up trying too hard and lose games because of it.

    Its too bad because the Buc defense looks awesome on paper
    I want to disagree, but I don’t. Jameis is weird. He gets soooo amped up, the guy cares a lot, but when he tries too hard he makes mistakes. He will sometimes pop off with a 21-28 311 yard type game and then he will follow that up with fumbles, and over throws and dumb stuff. He actually has a load of talent, but his off field stuff is going to derail his career and everyone has pretty much had just enough of his shhhh..

  3. “It’s the clearest indication yet that the Buccaneers may be on the fence about Winston, who has been suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the Personal Conduct Policy.”
    OR… as common sense in the linked article already said:

    “Using Winston to promote the team now could appear insensitive at best and tone deaf at worst.”

  4. Funny ANY comment not PC and sheltering people gets Modded. When are we going to quit protecting people and make them responsible for actions….huh?

  5. Winston was first player taken in his draft year, Ryan Fitzpatrick was nearly the last player taken in the draft back in 2005. He`ll be the starter in T Bay, 13 years later.

  11. Jameis is closer to being out of the league entirely than he is to being a face of an NFL franchise. And it’s not just because of the off the field behavior, which is disgusting and hard to forgive, since it is getting worse. He just doesn’t have what it takes mentally to be an above average NFL QB. Decent teams will always bait him into and take advantage of his mental errors. You don’t even have to play well to beat the Buccaneers with Winston at QB.

  14. Dear Lord, let us hope that Ryan “Fitzfizzle”-patrick is not anointed the next Case Keenum or Kirk Cousins of the T-Bucs (rolling eyes), albeit I personally believe that “Famous Jameis” (Winston) should never have been drafted in Round 1 to begin with, let alone at the No.1 position (more eye-rolling…)

  15. If they are worried about him being injured why not just release him before this year’s salary becomes guaranteed and move on from him. He’s not the long-term answer anyway so let the pain begin this year so it’s gone next year.

