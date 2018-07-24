Bucs omit Jameis Winston from stadium murals

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have omitted the supposed face of the franchise from their marketing videos. Quarterback Jameis Winston‘s face also won’t be seen within the team’s home stadium (other than on the field).

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Winston won’t be on any of the gigantic murals positioned in the corners of Raymond James Stadium.

It’s the clearest indication yet that the Buccaneers may be on the fence about Winston, who has been suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the Personal Conduct Policy. Although the fallout from the allegation that he groped an Uber driver in Arizona more than two years ago could have been a lot worse than it was, the team seems to be maintaining some distance from its starting quarterback.

Winston is signed through 2019, with a fifth-year salary of $20.9 million that is guaranteed for injury, for now. Once Winston hires a new agent, the Bucs may decide to try to persuade Winston to sign a revised deal that gives the team greater protection against ending up on the hook for the full amount of the Year Five compensation. Some have argued that he should be cut.