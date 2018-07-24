Dak Prescott sees difference in his mechanics after offseason work

Getty Images

One of the talking points around the Cowboys this offseason was their plan to build a Dak Prescott-friendly offense for the quarterback to run during his third NFL season.

Prescott’s work to prepare to run that offense included a trip to California to work with former NFL quarterback John Beck in the program designed by noted quarterback tutors Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, who have worked with Tom Brady, Jared Goff, Blake Bortles and others over the years. While the results of the work don’t jump off the page, Prescott said he noticed a difference during the team’s offseason work.

“If you’re a quarterback and you study the position and you study the way the body moves, it’s putting force into the ground to get the ball the way you want to,” Prescott said, via ESPN.com. “It’s different for me than it is for Goff. We work different parts of it. To the naked eye, not so much is different but guys that do study that, they can see it and I can see it.”

Prescott predicted that the Cowboys are going to surprise people who expect them to struggle this season and their chances of doing so will rest heavily on the quarterback’s shoulders.