Dolphins place Mike McCray on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The Dolphins made a change at linebacker ahead of Wednesday’s start to training camp because one of their linebackers had a change of heart about continuing his career.

The team announced that they have placed Mike McCray on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday afternoon.

McCray signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May after playing his college ball at the University of Michigan. McCray was a two-year starter in Ann Arbor and left school with 30.5 tackles for loss.

They replaced him on the roster by signing Frank Ginda. Ginda spent a month and a half with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of San Jose State. Ginda set a Mountain West record with 173 tackles last season.