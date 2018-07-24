Donald Penn opens Raiders camp on PUP list

Getty Images

Raiders left tackle Donald Penn‘s 2017 season ended with foot surgery and he’s not ready to start 2018 training camp just yet.

The Raiders announced on Tuesday that Penn has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. It’s not clear how long he will be out, but any absence will provide more opportunities for the Raiders to look at first-round pick Kolton Miller.

Penn wasn’t crazy about the team’s decision to draft Miller in April and the former UCLA player is seen as the team’s eventual choice at left tackle after he spent the offseason on that side of the line.

The Raiders also placed defensive tackles Eddie Vanderdoes and P.J. Hall on the PUP list. All three players are eligible to be activated at any time, although it may be a while for Vanderdoes after he tore his ACL in last year’s finale.