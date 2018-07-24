J.J. Watt laughs off report that he crushed Texans’ conditioning test

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt stays in good shape in the offseason. And he also understands that being in good shape in July is no guarantee of staying healthy in September, October, November and December.

Watt scoffed at an ESPN report about his conditioning test, making light of it on Twitter after Adam Schefter tweeted that Chris Mortensen said Watt crushed the test and was ready to play a full season.

“lol was Mort hiding out in the bushes yesterday morning?! I feel phenomenal, but let’s focus on playing a full practice first. One day at a time boys,” Watt wrote.

Anyone who has checked out Watt’s Instagram knows that he’s been hitting the weights hard this offseason, but the more important question for Watt is whether he can stay healthy after playing in just five games last year and only three games the year before. Only time will tell if Watt is ready to play a full season.