Jared Goff: Aaron Donald situation, high expectations can’t be distractions

Getty Images

Quarterback Jared Goff reported to Rams camp on Monday in order to prepare for his third NFL season and there’s one big difference this time around.

After winning the NFC West with the league’s highest-scoring team and adding several big-name players to the roster this offseason, the Rams are facing much higher expectations than they did in either of Goff’s first two seasons. Goff said on Monday that the team can’t let that factor into their preparations for the season.

“I think you see every year there are teams that get that type of label and often fall short, and you wonder why,” Goff said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s something we can’t really focus on … take every day like we have the past year and build off of what we did in the spring.”

One thing that isn’t different from last season is defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s push for a new contract. Donald stayed away from camp last year and wasn’t part of the offseason program this year, which may mean another holdout is in the offing. Goff said it should not be a distraction if that’s how things play out.

“It wasn’t last year,” Goff said, via the Orange County Register. “We dealt with it last year, and I wish the best for him. I hope that gets resolved, but they’re dealing with it and hopefully it gets resolved soon.”

There should be some clarity on the Donald situation on Wednesday when all of the team’s veterans are due to report, but it will take more time before we know how the Rams handle life as a favorite.