Joe Thomas has dropped 50 pounds since last season after retirement

Getty Images

It’s been a little over four months since All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL.

In the time since making that announcement, Thomas has quickly ensured that he no longer resembles the large man who held down the left tackle spot for the Cleveland Browns for the last 11 seasons.

In an appearance on the NFL Network on Monday, Thomas said he has shed 50 pounds since the end of last season. Thomas was listed at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds in the Browns 2017 media guide.

“I was more eager to lose weight than almost anything in retirement,” Thomas said.

Thomas’ weight loss is far from unique for former NFL linemen. Former Chargers lineman Nick Hardwick and Hall of Fame finalist Alan Faneca have also lost most of the extra weight they carried throughout their playing careers.

Thomas was clear that he felt the game has physically taken a toll on him throughout his 11-year career and believed he could no longer play the game that way he wanted. But just in case anyone was holding out for a Thomas un-retirement to save the fortunes of their team’s struggling offensive line, the books can probably closed on that possibility.