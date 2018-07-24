John Harbaugh: Joe Flacco is our quarterback, but Lamar Jackson will take snaps

AP

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson will be part of the quarterback rotation, even as Joe Flacco remains the starter.

“One way or another, he’s going to be out there, taking snaps,” Harbaugh told John Kryk of the Toronto Sun.

Harbaugh said Flacco will be the Ravens’ quarterback this season, but Jackson is too good a player to leave on the sideline.

“Lamar is also a weapon for us, who can play quarterback. And we’re going to play Lamar at quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “So we’re going to play all of our good players. I don’t see why we wouldn’t. You’ve got this first.”

Harbaugh wasn’t ready to say exactly how much playing time Jackson will get, but the Ravens are committed to playing Jackson.

“Situationally, whatever we can figure out. We’re still figuring that out. I don’t know how exactly,” Harbaugh said.

Whatever they do, the Ravens want to have the ball in the hands of their playmakers, and that includes their rookie quarterback.