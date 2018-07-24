Jon Gruden: If I can’t get it done, I won’t take Raiders’ money

AP

Raiders owner Mark Davis is convinced Jon Gruden can get it done, having signed Gruden to a 10-year, $100 million contract. Gruden is convinced he can get it done.

Otherwise, Gruden insists he will work for free.

“If I can’t get it done, I’m not going to take their money,” Gruden told Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports on Tuesday.

Of course, the one-time Super Bowl-winning coach doesn’t define what “get it done” means. Is it returning the Raiders to the postseason for only the second time in 16 seasons? Is it winning a playoff game for the first time since 2002, which was the last time the Raiders were in the Super Bowl? Or is it winning the Super Bowl for the first time since 1983?

But Gruden, 54, isn’t worried about the future beyond 2018. Despite having a 10-year contract, the former ESPN analyst is focused on the here and now.

“Who guarantees I’m going to live 10 years?” Gruden told Bell. “So I don’t think about that. You start thinking about a 10-year contract, people don’t know how it’s structured, and it doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is, ‘Is Khalil Mack going to be here? Is Donald Penn going to be ready to play?’ I’ve got more important things to worry about than eight years of my contract.”