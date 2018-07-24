Julio Jones skipping training camp in contract dispute

Getty Images

Julio Jones wants a new contract. The Falcons don’t want to give him one. And so Jones is holding out.

Jones has decided to skip training camp because of his frustration with his contract, according to multiple reports.

It appears Jones is willing to hold out of camp entirely, risking $40,000 in fines per day. The Falcons have made clear they don’t plan to give Jones a new contract, although they haven’t specifically said they’ll also fine Jones for his holdout.

If Jones is really serious about this holdout, he could keep it going into the regular season. Jones has a base salary this season of $10.5 million, and he’d lose $617,000 a week if he held out into the regular season.

Jones still has three years left on his contract, and it remains to be seen whether he and the Falcons are going to come to terms on a deal that will satisfy him. For now, they’re far apart.