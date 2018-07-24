Les Snead on no Aaron Donald deal: Every situation is different

Getty Images

Running back Todd Gurley has joined wide receiver Brandin Cooks in getting contract extensions from the Rams in recent days, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald remains without the deal he’s been trying to secure for the last two years.

Shortly after word of Gurley’s extension broke on Tuesday, Rams General Manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay met the media for a press conference. The lack of a deal for Donald in light of the other deals was a major topic of conversation and Snead said that the other deals don’t have bearing on their ability to get something done with Donald.

Snead said “every situation is different” and that the team has been working on all fronts simultaneously without knowing when they’ll find an agreement with each player. Snead said he agrees with the sentiment that it is time to pay Donald, but added that “it’s a little more complicated than that.”

Donald did not attend training camp last year and Snead was asked if that would be the case again this year. Snead said he didn’t know while noting that there’s still time to get something done between now and Thursday’s reporting date.