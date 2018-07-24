Les Snead on no Aaron Donald deal: Every situation is different

Posted by Josh Alper on July 24, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Running back Todd Gurley has joined wide receiver Brandin Cooks in getting contract extensions from the Rams in recent days, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald remains without the deal he’s been trying to secure for the last two years.

Shortly after word of Gurley’s extension broke on Tuesday, Rams General Manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay met the media for a press conference. The lack of a deal for Donald in light of the other deals was a major topic of conversation and Snead said that the other deals don’t have bearing on their ability to get something done with Donald.

Snead said “every situation is different” and that the team has been working on all fronts simultaneously without knowing when they’ll find an agreement with each player. Snead said he agrees with the sentiment that it is time to pay Donald, but added that “it’s a little more complicated than that.”

Donald did not attend training camp last year and Snead was asked if that would be the case again this year. Snead said he didn’t know while noting that there’s still time to get something done between now and Thursday’s reporting date.

  2. This jerk’s pre-season stunt was enough to make sure he doesn’t get pandered to during this pre-season. Start docking his pay and teach him about respecting his contract that he signed.

  3. The optics are bad, but the the reality is they are working to finalize a deal with Donald. The other deals just got done first. It’s not a either/or situation, but with Donald being the best at his position, the deal is going to be a big more difficult to negotiate.

  4. Snead has done this to himself. He is paying bloated deals to Talib, Suh and now Cooks (baing paid like a #1!!), and now he has an RB, a very talented one, at 15 mil per.

    LeVeon Bell just got even more leverage like Julio Jones is getting down in Atlanta, due to the Cooks deal.

    See how this works? All it takes is for one moreon team to be a moron, and the rest will follow.

    Hint: This Donald situation is just like the Flacco situation in Baltimore after going all the way to the hilt with Flacco bending Ozzie over the sink, literally ruining that team for years. It happens slowly, but it runs deep.

    If am NFL teams, I am asking Goodell run an audit after they submit their payroll in Sept. I have a hard time believing you can pay the highest contracts in the league at all the sexy positions,

    Every situation is not different, Les. It’s your job to know the market, prepare, and to allocate properly. You put the cart before the horse and you will be fired a lot sooner than you think.

    Snead and McVay are two pretty boys from the same pod. The arrogance of thinking the cap and roster health does not apply to you.

  6. jman967 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 2:17 pm
    The optics are bad, but the the reality is they are working to finalize a deal with Donald. The other deals just got done first. It’s not a either/or situation, but with Donald being the best at his position, the deal is going to be a big more difficult to negotiate.

    Optics? Snead has been bending over the sink in every single acquisition or deal this offseason.

    Every single player on the team they acquired is now overpaid. How is that a good thing?

    They best not have any injuries, and even still the middle and bottom part of their roster is likely to be garbage.

  7. Translation:

    “We’re not paying him because I’m an idiot who thinks you only need offense and aging vets on defense to win championships”.

    The Rams DESCENT is going to be as quick as last seasons ASCENT.

    Bye bye Snead.

  12. HurtsToReadComments says:
    July 24, 2018 at 2:38 pm
    “Every situation is different”

    So they found $42m to pay Tayvon BUST Austin but can’t find $$$ to pay Defensive Player of the Year……

    I am beginning to think Snead threw darts at the wall for the RG3 trade. That was one of the smartest fleecings I’ve seen, but he’s been absolutely horrendous ever since. He failed to build his base with those picks and the picks he did hit on (Donald and Joyyner), are not paid yet!

    Where do NFL owners find these guys as GMs/ Most of them are clueless and absolutely horrible.

    What does Snead have, the Jets teambuilding 101 book by his bedside? LOL!

  13. The top defensive football player in the NFL has been playing for pennies the past 3 years and people still say honor thy contract? Donald shouldn’t step foot on Rams property until they pay him 18-20 million a season. Top players should only sign for whatever years are guaranteed and stop giving teams the option last 3 of a 5 year deal.

  14. jackedupboonie says:
    July 24, 2018 at 2:45 pm
    The top defensive football player in the NFL has been playing for pennies the past 3 years and people still say honor thy contract? Donald shouldn’t step foot on Rams property until they pay him 18-20 million a season. Top players should only sign for whatever years are guaranteed and stop giving teams the option last 3 of a 5 year deal.

    The other fun comments are how they don’t get paid for training camp yet people keep talking about how they should punish Donald for not showing up to training camp last year because all he did was win DPOY for the Rams afterwords. There’s a total lack of understanding in 90% of the commentators here beyond, I’m jealous I’m not a professional athlete being paid millions.

