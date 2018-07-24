Lions place Ziggy Ansah on PUP list, sign Freddie Bishop

Getty Images

Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah will open camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon with camp set to open on Thursday. They did not specify a particular injury that’s troubling Ansah, but he dealt with back, ankle and knee issues at points during the last two seasons and had a knee procedure this offseason. Ansah did not sign a long-term deal with the Lions after receiving the franchise tag this offseason, but he has signed the tender to guarantee his $17.143 million salary for the season.

The Lions also placed wide receiver Andy Jones on the PUP list. Both players can be activated at any point during camp.

In addition to the PUP moves, the Lions also announced that they have signed linebacker Freddie Bishop. Bishop made 19 tackles in nine appearances with the Jets over the last two seasons.

Bishop takes the roster spot of fullback Nick Bawden. The seventh-round pick tore his ACL in June and has been placed on injured reserve.