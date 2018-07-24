Lions worked out Sealver Siliga

Getty Images

The Lions took some time last week to take a look at a potential veteran addition to their defensive line.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team had former Buccaneers defensive tackle Sealver Siliga in for a workout.

Siliga played 117 snaps on defense for the Bucs in eight games last season and also saw action in six games during the 2016 season. He opened the 2016 season with the Seahawks and saw his most extensive action with the Patriots from 2013 to 2015 when he started 13 of the 25 games he played.

That time with the Patriots coincided with Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s time on the New England staff, which may help Siliga’s chances of getting a chance on the roster in Detroit. A'Shawn Robinson, Sylvester Williams and Jeremiah Ledbetter are on the depth chart at tackle heading into Thursday’s start to training camp.