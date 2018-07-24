Matt Nagy: Taylor Gabriel’s been “everything we thought”

Getty Images

When Matt Nagy was hired as the new head coach of the Bears, there was a lot of talk about running back Tarik Cohen filling a similar role to the one that Tyreek Hill played for the Chiefs when Nagy was their offensive coordinator.

Cohen is certainly going to be a big part of the offense in Chicago, but he isn’t the only big-play threat that Nagy will have at his disposal. There’s also wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, who signed with the Bears as a free agent this offseason after two productive years with the Falcons.

Nagy said on Monday that Gabriel has been “everything we thought,” particularly when it comes to the way his speed can impact games. Gabriel cited the same asset as well as Hill’s play with the Chiefs as reasons why he’s excited about playing for Nagy.

“Speed, man,” Gabriel said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “How many ways can you use speed? You can use it in all type of different ways. So it’s just exciting and with Nagy having Tyreek Hill, the things that he did with him, it’s very exciting. And to bring that to this offense, I’m excited to get to the season. I keep saying I’m excited because I’m excited.”

Excitement about the offensive future has been growing in Chicago since Nagy was hired to replace John Fox at the start of the offseason and it won’t be much longer before we get our first chance to see how all these pieces actually look as part of the same puzzle.