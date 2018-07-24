Michael Irvin worries about Dez Bryant’s state of mind

Getty Images

Dez Bryant will get a job at some point with some team, but with training camps starting in earnest this week, the star receiver remains without work.

“I worry about Dez’s state of mind,” Michael Irvin said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys released Bryant on April 13. They have moved on, but Bryant has not yet. Other than a multi-year offer from the Ravens soon after his release, Bryant has found no other serious suitors thus far.

He would prefer a one-year, prove-it deal, giving Bryant a chance to prove he is the same receiver he was in 2014. But that gets harder with each passing day, considering he will have to learn a new offense and find timing with a new quarterback.

“You have to feel you are still great — and I believe he is — but not having a deal done, not being with a team, that has to bother you,” Irvin said. “There is no getting around that.

“Here’s the kink in his plan. He wants to go somewhere else for one year and play great, But how possible is it really that you do this when you don’t even know the offense you’re going into?”