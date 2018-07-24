Michael Irvin worries about Dez Bryant’s state of mind

Posted by Charean Williams on July 24, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Getty Images

Dez Bryant will get a job at some point with some team, but with training camps starting in earnest this week, the star receiver remains without work.

“I worry about Dez’s state of mind,” Michael Irvin said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys released Bryant on April 13. They have moved on, but Bryant has not yet. Other than a multi-year offer from the Ravens soon after his release, Bryant has found no other serious suitors thus far.

He would prefer a one-year, prove-it deal, giving Bryant a chance to prove he is the same receiver he was in 2014. But that gets harder with each passing day, considering he will have to learn a new offense and find timing with a new quarterback.

“You have to feel you are still great — and I believe he is — but not having a deal done, not being with a team, that has to bother you,” Irvin said. “There is no getting around that.

“Here’s the kink in his plan. He wants to go somewhere else for one year and play great, But how possible is it really that you do this when you don’t even know the offense you’re going into?”

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Michael Irvin worries about Dez Bryant’s state of mind

  2. Even at his best he was never great. He peaked at very good. That’s not a knock. He was very good in his prime and he’s still probably a good WR. The problem is when you overvalue yourself you’ve priced yourself out of the market.

  3. Bryant learning the offense he’s in is overrated. It’s not like he’s an elite route runner, that has to figure out exactly where he is supposed to be on each play, and where his QB wants him to play.

    His entire game is based on his size. Either using his body to block defenders on slots, or going over guys on the outside for jumpballs. Then breaking tackles afterwards. He basically runs 3 routes, slant/fly/screen.

  4. He’s a victim of his own greed, or arrogance as the case may be. At his age and with his lack of production in comparison to how much he was getting paid he should’ve taken the Ravens offer in a heartbeat.

  5. Amazing theres no market for a wide receiver with no speed, that cant run routes, cant catch and hasca me me me attitude.

    Sounds like collusion to me. A vast league wide conspiracy not to sign any over rated underperforming selfserving egotistical prima donna divas.

    Im not renegotiating and taking less!!

    3yrs and 21 million isnt what Im worth!!

    The Alouettes will give me 54 thousand?? Really? Where do I sign? Me n Johnny gonna get er done!!

  6. Dez has made what, about 60 million at this point? He doesn’t strike me as a player that would be smart with his money, but he’s made enough to no work a day the rest of his life and live large. If he’s blown it I have no sympathy for him.

    He should be able to catch on with some team but its going to be for vet minimum or not much more.

  7. If Bryant hadn’t been so hell-bent on staying in the NFC East and getting revenge, he’d be at Baltimore’s training camp right now. That’s on him, and Michael Irvin should worry about his own state of mind.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!