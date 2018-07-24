Mike Brown calls Eric Reid’s grievance “a quick-forming thunderhead”

Getty Images

Eric Reid remains without a job, and Bengals owner Mike Brown remains at the center of the safety’s grievance against the league.

During Reid’s free agent visit to Cincinnati in April, Brown asked Reid about kneeling during the anthem. Reid declined to commit to standing.

The Bengals didn’t offer him a deal, and Reid filed a grievance.

Brown was asked whether he regretted bringing in Reid.

“Do I regret stepping into it the way that I apparently did? I think you know the answer to that,” Brown said, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It has become a grievance, a lawsuit. I don’t want to get into that matter here. I think my counsel would appreciate my silence on the matter here and suggest I say what I have to say to him.”

“Stepping into it” describes the situation perfectly. Brown, though, didn’t see the firestorm coming.

“Am I a bit surprised about how it formed up? It was a quick-forming thunderhead,” Brown said. “I didn’t expect it, yes.”