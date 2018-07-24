NFL won’t let Raiders sell Las Vegas apparel until the team leaves Oakland

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 24, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
Getty Images

There are already plenty of Las Vegas fans who are eager to welcome the Raiders to town, but the NFL isn’t ready to let them buy Las Vegas Raiders apparel just yet.

The league is barring the Raiders from selling Vegas gear until the team leaves Oakland, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.

That seems like an odd decision: Perhaps the NFL doesn’t want to alienate Oakland fans, but the reality is Oakland fans already know their team is leaving town. Letting Vegas fans buy gear with their town’s name on it isn’t going to pour any more salt into the wounds.

It also means that unscrupulous sellers who make knockoff apparel will have the Las Vegas Raiders merchandise market to themselves. Some fans are going to want to start buying Raiders gear now, and those fans will turn to the sellers who violate the league’s copyright and create their own apparel with the Raiders’ name and logo.

Perhaps the Raiders are considering a rebranding that they’ll roll out when the team moves. There’s no way they’ll get rid of their signature Silver and Black, but a new logo could be coming, and that might be the impetus behind the decision not to sell any merchandise until they arrive in Las Vegas. Until then, only Oakland Raiders gear can be sold legally.

25 responses to “NFL won’t let Raiders sell Las Vegas apparel until the team leaves Oakland

  2. Maybe I’m weird but this makes sense to me. Keep selling Oakland stuff and make a big deal with the release of vegas stuff during their first offseason there.

  4. if China streamed all the NFL games for free, the players would all stand for the anthem. Maybe it’s going to take more to wake them up ?

  6. They have to liquidate the “Oakland” merch first at full price before selling the “Las Vegas” swag. Plus they want to squeeze Oakland for more while they can.

    New logos and re-branding are both a stretch at best. The Raiders brand is too strong to alter no matter where they play home games. It’s “Raider Nation,” remember?

  11. I actually feel bad for the fans in Oakland. A guy I work with from the East-Bay is a hard-core Raiders fan….his is pretty upset about the move. He feels betrayed. I would too.

  13. “Perhaps the NFL doesn’t want to alienate Oakland fans”

    Perhaps? Maybe as an afterthought but if they think moving the team like this hasn’t already “alienated” the vast majority of Oakland fans they’re dreamin’

  14. “They can also catch illegal merchandise if no official merchandise can be sold”

    Good luck with that. They’d have to play wack a mole on ebay and other auction sites constantly, and the moment they wack down one set of sellers with unlicensed merch another 2 pop right up.

  16. Ah yes.
    Alienating a new fan base while making it tougher for the team to have a solid base and tougher for them to advertise and sell tickets.
    A perfectly executed plan if you have sh** for brains.

  17. I wonder if a small part of this decision is the fact that Vegas Golden Knights apparel is selling like hotcakes. By diluting the Vegas market now, you’re forcing fans to choose which team to spend money on. By waiting, as another post said, they’ll have their own time to make a bigger financial splash.

  18. Does the contract they have in Oakland mean anything? St louis suing NFL mean anything? BRebranding is just not an option, they are touting the black hole purchase of PSL tickets

  21. The jerseys don’t change- this is about t-shirts and sweatshirts.

    The logo didn’t change nor did the jerseys in the LA->Oakland move, did they? The only substantive alterations came when NFL switched from Reebok to Nike for jerseys, and that was pretty miniscule.

    Non-news, and the Raider kickoff as they roll the trucks into Vegas will be over the top in Raider and Vegas style.

  23. How many people want to buy Oakland Raider merchandise when the Raiders are leaving Oakland? Versus how many people would buy Las Vegas Raiders merchandise? If I lived in Oakland I think I would want to buy several T-shirts and maybe a few other things and put them away for posterity. They should become more valuable as time goes by. Other than that, I would only buy new Las Vegas Raider merchandise. You look to the future. At some point the NFL has to realize the fact Las Vegas merchandise will out sell Oakland merchandise. Making the Raider leave Oakland first is not the answer!

