Odell Beckham, Jr. has a better case for a new contract than Julio Jones

Generally speaking, I support the ability of every player to use all devices at his availability to improve the quality of his contract. But as it relates to Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Beckham has a much better case for expecting a new contract.

The explanation is simple. Jones’ current contract was the product of an actual negotiation; Beckham’s wasn’t.

More specifically, Beckham received a slotted deal in 2014 based only on his draft position. For 2018, his compensation hinges only on the position that he plays and the fact that he was selected between No. 10 and No. 32 in the first round four years ago. Jones, in contrast, freely negotiated his current deal. He knew that he was committing through 2020. He knew that he’d be making $10.5 million this year.

That was the cost of getting $12 million to sign, $35.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, and another $11.5 million guaranteed for injury. Jones could have insisted on a shorter deal. He could have opted to finish his rookie deal, go year to year under the franchise tag, and hit the open market — which based on his status as a 2011 first-round pick would have happened this year.

Again, that doesn’t make Jones’ effort to get more unjustified. It makes Beckham even more justified, and it makes Beckham’s decision to show up for training camp as he enters the final year of his rookie contract even more perplexing.