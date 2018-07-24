Odell Beckham’s attorney accuses receiver’s former friend of “shakedown attempt”

Getty Images

A man suing Odell Beckham for $15 million made several allegations against the star receiver in court documents, TMZ Sports reports. Beckham’s former friend, Ishmael Temple, filed a lawsuit in March alleging Beckham ordered an attack on him at Beckham’s Beverly Hills home in January.

Temple’s attorney, Emmanuel Nsahlai, since has emailed opposing counsel claiming Beckham attempted to pay a woman $1,000 to have sex with him, per TMZ. Nsahlai also alleges to have “evidence of drugs of the most prohibited types” being “readily available and consumed” at Beckham’s house.

Beckham’s attorney, Daniel Davillier, called the lawsuit “clearly . . . frivolous” and referred to the allegations as a “shakedown attempt.”

“This is getting old,” Davillier’s law firm said in a statement Tuesday night, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “The filing is full of falsehoods and misinformation, and Mr. Beckham’s legal team is fully prepared to vigorously defend against these outlandish and unsubstantiated claims. Mr. Beckham denies any business or other relationship with plaintiff, and further denies any wrongdoing whatsoever.

“Ishmael Temple has expressly acknowledged in his own lawsuit that Odell Beckham Jr. never once touched him; and yet, Mr. Beckham is being sued for an alleged altercation that definitively did not involve him at all. In January 2018, Mr. Temple arrived drunk and belligerent at a third-party, private resident at which Mr. Beckham was also present, among others. Mr. Temple made threatening remarks to several attendees, at which point he was repeatedly asked to leave. When he refused, and aggressively threatened yet another attendee, he was involved in a fight with that person. The situation was diffused, and Mr. Temple was escorted off the premises.

“Even though Mr. Temple agrees that Mr. Beckham was in no way involved in the physical altercation, neither as a participant nor as an instigator, he nevertheless demanded money from Mr. Beckham, and now has filed a meritless suit against him. Veteran attorney, Daniel Davillier, said that they are confident that Mr. Beckham has no legal liability to Mr. Temple, and they have no intention of giving in to what amounts to a shakedown attempt. This guy claims somebody assaulted him to near death, but there’s no police report, no hospital record, no evidence of an actual injury, and he asserts that Odell is responsible. This is clearly a frivolous lawsuit. We’ll see him in court.”