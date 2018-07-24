Packers place Parris Bennett on retired list, set to add receiver Adonis Jennings

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers made final adjustments to their 90-man roster ahead of the start of training camp on Wednesday.

The Packers placed rookie linebacker Parris Bennett on the reserve/retired list. Bennett announced via his instagram feed that he was retiring from football due to health considerations.

“Today I made the hardest decision of my life, to walk away from the game I love,” Bennett wrote. “I’ve given everything to this sport but I know my health is ultimately the most important thing. 15 years with this game and I have no regrets. I just hope I made everyone around me proud. On to the next chapter. I’ll always love this game.”

To fill Bennett’s place on the roster, the Packers are set to sign former Temple wide receiver Adonis Jennings, according to his agent David Canter.

Jennings initially signed with the Cincinnati Bengals after going undrafted this spring. He caught 83 passes for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons at Temple.